FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 10043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.7799.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $932.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $41,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $41,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

