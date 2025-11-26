Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 143,869 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $28,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

