iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Maia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teramo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,194,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,636,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 387.8% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,204 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $678.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $711.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $672.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

