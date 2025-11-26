Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $71,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,095. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

