Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $851,066,000 after purchasing an additional 813,331 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,649,341 shares of company stock worth $387,147,483. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $206.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

