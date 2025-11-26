Perceptive Capital Solutions (PCSC) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Perceptive Capital Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A -98.06% 2.66% Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A $1.91 million 76.96 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 70.41

Risk and Volatility

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perceptive Capital Solutions. Perceptive Capital Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Perceptive Capital Solutions has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers have a beta of -0.09, suggesting that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptive Capital Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 269 269 217 3 1.94

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 117.65%. Given Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perceptive Capital Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perceptive Capital Solutions peers beat Perceptive Capital Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

