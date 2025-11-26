Perceptive Capital Solutions (PCSC) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Perceptive Capital Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Perceptive Capital Solutions
|N/A
|-98.06%
|2.66%
|Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.80%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Perceptive Capital Solutions
|N/A
|$1.91 million
|76.96
|Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors
|$41.37 million
|-$18.84 million
|70.41
Risk and Volatility
Perceptive Capital Solutions has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers have a beta of -0.09, suggesting that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Perceptive Capital Solutions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors
|269
|269
|217
|3
|1.94
As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 117.65%. Given Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perceptive Capital Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Perceptive Capital Solutions peers beat Perceptive Capital Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile
Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.
Receive News & Ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.