The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 4.4%

HD opened at $351.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.