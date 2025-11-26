Maia Wealth LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.9% of Maia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maia Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,082.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

