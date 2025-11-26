MIG Capital LLC Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

MIG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 183.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,597,000 after buying an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,378,000 after buying an additional 367,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,045,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,591,000 after acquiring an additional 175,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,055,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,245,572.32. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 124,492 shares of company stock valued at $39,833,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.39.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $331.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.52 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $385.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

