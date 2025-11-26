Reviewing Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Katapult has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Katapult shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Viant Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult -9.98% N/A -31.31% Viant Technology 0.57% -5.00% -3.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Katapult and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Katapult and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 1 1 0 0 1.50 Viant Technology 0 1 9 1 3.00

Katapult presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.99%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $19.44, suggesting a potential upside of 86.97%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Katapult.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Katapult and Viant Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $280.84 million 0.11 -$25.92 million ($5.92) -1.08 Viant Technology $289.23 million 2.24 $2.36 million $0.11 94.55

Viant Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Katapult on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers. It also offers Katapult Pay, a one-time use virtual card technology that makes lease purchasing and transactions. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and Direct Access, a path optimization program. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; and self-service platform that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies, as well as marketers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

