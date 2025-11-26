Zacks Research Downgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Hold

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $174.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $218.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.