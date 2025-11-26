Maia Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,563,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $258.95 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.55 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -402.25%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

