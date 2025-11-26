Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,071,000. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,161,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 423.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 543,091 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,863,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 851,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 479,673 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

