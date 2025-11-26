Maia Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $608.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.40. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.