Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,000 shares during the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics accounts for about 1.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.34% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,598,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,065,000 after purchasing an additional 849,792 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,462,000 after buying an additional 429,461 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,669,000 after buying an additional 394,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,892,000 after acquiring an additional 391,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCT opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.98. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

