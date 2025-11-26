MIG Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

MIG Capital LLC decreased its position in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,734 shares during the period. Rentokil Initial comprises 2.2% of MIG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MIG Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Rentokil Initial worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 416.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 115.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 668.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 67.4% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTO stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

