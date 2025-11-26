Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Bought by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Datadog by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $189.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $80,699,477.60. Following the sale, the director owned 12,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,656.40. This represents a 96.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,388,750 shares of company stock valued at $238,336,716. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 0.3%

DDOG stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.87, a PEG ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

