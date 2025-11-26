Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Glaukos makes up approximately 3.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.41% of Glaukos worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 5,754.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Glaukos by 909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Up 6.4%

Glaukos stock opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. Glaukos Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,940. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Glaukos from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

