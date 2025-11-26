Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Stock Price Down 27% After Analyst Downgrade

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 27% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 199 to GBX 191. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microlise Group traded as low as GBX 100.55 and last traded at GBX 103. Approximately 203,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 165,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Microlise Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.37 million, a P/E ratio of -145.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microlise Group had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts predict that Microlise Group plc will post 5.5260831 EPS for the current year.

Microlise Group Company Profile

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

