EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR $EH Shares Bought by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 302.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,431 shares during the quarter. EHang comprises about 1.1% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in EHang were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 171.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of EHang by 3,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EHang by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EH opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.48 million, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.11. EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EHang from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank began coverage on EHang in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EHang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.48.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

