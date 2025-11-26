Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,867 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 530,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,529,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,501,000 after purchasing an additional 146,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

