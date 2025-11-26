Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $29,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average is $137.92. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

In related news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Barclays increased their target price on Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

