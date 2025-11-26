Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.67% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after buying an additional 298,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 98,968 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 675,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 224,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 631,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,027.01. This trade represents a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

