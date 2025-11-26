Maia Wealth LLC Acquires 4,178 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,278,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 103,022 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,092,000 after purchasing an additional 163,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $74.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

