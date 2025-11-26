North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes $375,000 Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 3,067.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $548,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,318.80. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares in the company, valued at $26,054,918.19. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 61.96%.The company had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.