Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 29,101 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

