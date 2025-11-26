J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,213 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $189.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

