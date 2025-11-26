North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 630 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 74.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CCI opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

