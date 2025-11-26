North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,616,747. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Walmart Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

