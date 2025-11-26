Maia Wealth LLC Acquires 4,006 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 73.7% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $385.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.70. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $388.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.61.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

