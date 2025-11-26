Maia Wealth LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

