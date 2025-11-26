Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15,292.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,493 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $37,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $182.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.89 and its 200 day moving average is $167.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

