PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,127 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 351.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GeneDx by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGS. BTIG Research raised their target price on GeneDx from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered GeneDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $452,840.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,469.85. This represents a 29.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $1,275,556.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,789.66. The trade was a 41.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $167.51 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,861.22 and a beta of 2.01.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.33 million. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

