Viper Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a report issued on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VNOM stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,141 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,423,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,821,000 after buying an additional 1,957,417 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viper Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,953,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,996,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 1,778,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
