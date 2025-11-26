American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Express were worth $63,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 48,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 631.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AXP opened at $362.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $377.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

