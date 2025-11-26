Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSIDGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.5778 and last traded at $66.0350, with a volume of 6319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.2753.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. The company has a market cap of $888.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSID. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

