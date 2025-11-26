Maia Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 158,961 Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,370,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 28,780.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,710,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after buying an additional 1,704,665 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

