Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 62,447 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,447 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 123,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 50.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 117.6% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,708,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,192 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Moderna from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.46.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

