Country Trust Bank Purchases 194,869 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,186,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Country Trust Bank owned 1.43% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $283,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

