FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys 418 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 36.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,037,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,512,000 after purchasing an additional 278,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.98 and a 52-week high of $201.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Insider Activity

In other Hamilton Lane news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 22.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.