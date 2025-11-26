Shyam Sankar Sells 149,872 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This trade represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, November 21st, Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a PE ratio of 389.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

