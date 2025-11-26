Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 3,323 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,774,000 after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 656,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $29.39.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.