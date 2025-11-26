Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stake Cut by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

