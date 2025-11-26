Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,872 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,067,404,000 after purchasing an additional 515,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,112,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,610,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after buying an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $233.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.34 and a 200 day moving average of $236.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

