Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TOI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncology Institute presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 3.9%

TOI stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. Oncology Institute has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 1,527.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Oncology Institute has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 681,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $2,106,860.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 590,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,856.28. This represents a 53.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Pacala sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 174,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,884. The trade was a 22.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,903,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,571,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 452,390 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

