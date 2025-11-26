Entropy Technologies LP Invests $363,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 11.1%

INSP opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $216.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,129.13. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.