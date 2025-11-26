Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

