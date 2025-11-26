Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,058 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,853,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,120,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 812,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 576,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $63.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

