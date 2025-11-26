Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 9,315 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after buying an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after acquiring an additional 263,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,160,621.25. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,013 shares of company stock worth $15,616,747. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

