9,820 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc $IPI Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.07% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $875,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.85. Intrepid Potash, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.54 million. Intrepid Potash had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 71.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

IPI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $23.00.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

